Meet the ‘bearded’ pink snailfish discovered 10,000 feet below the surface

It looks like something a child might draw—soft pink, slightly squishy, with tiny bumps and what appears to be a little beard. But this oddly adorable creature isn’t imaginary. It’s real, and it lives in one of the most extreme environments on Earth. Meet the snailfish, a deep-sea dweller that has recently captured attention after being filmed far below the ocean’s surface.

Researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted this never-before-seen species drifting over the muddy floor of Monterey Canyon off the California coast. It was found at a depth of around 10,700 feet (3,300 metres), in freezing temperatures and complete darkness. At first glance, it barely looks real.

The newly identified species Careproctus colliculi has a soft pink body covered in tiny bumps, giving it a slightly squishy, textured look. Its bright blue eyes stand out against its pale body, and near its mouth are delicate, beard-like appendages that make it look oddly expressive, almost like it’s sporting a tiny moustache.

More than just a cute face

As charming as it looks, this little fish is built for survival in one of the most extreme environments on the planet.

The pink “bumpy” snailfish is one of three newly identified species found in the same region. Scientists first spotted it using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) exploring the canyon. Later dives with a human-occupied submersible revealed two more species at even greater depths—around 13,100 feet (4,000 metres). These included a jet-black “dark snailfish” (Careproctus yanceyi) and a slender “sleek snailfish” (Paraliparis em).

Snailfish are considered unusual even by deep-sea standards. Interestingly, some have a suction-like disc on their underside that helps them cling to rocks in strong currents, while others have soft, jelly-like bodies that allow them to withstand crushing pressure.

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There are more than 400 known species of snailfish, living everywhere from shallow waters to the deepest parts of the ocean. And yet, discoveries like this show just how much remains unknown.

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For scientists, each new species is an important clue. By comparing shallow-water snailfish with their deep-sea relatives, researchers can better understand how life adapts to extreme conditions.

What makes this discovery even more surprising is where it happened. Monterey Canyon is one of the best-studied deep-sea regions in the world—yet it continues to reveal species that were previously unknown.

It’s a reminder that the ocean still holds countless secrets. And sometimes, those secrets turn out to be not just strange—but unexpectedly delightful.