Meet the animals that breathe through their skin, gut, and more

When we think of breathing, lungs and gills usually come to mind. But in the animal kingdom, evolution has produced some truly bizarre ways of taking in oxygen. Some species absorb oxygen through their skin, others use specialised organs near their tails, while one marine creature even breathes through its rear. These remarkable adaptations help animals survive harsh environments, escape predators and endure long periods underwater.

Here are five animals with some of the most fascinating breathing mechanisms in nature.

1. Freshwater turtles: The famous “butt breathers”

Some freshwater turtles, including the Fitzroy River turtle and Murray River turtle of Australia, can absorb oxygen through their cloaca—a multi-purpose opening used for excretion and reproduction. During winter, when they hibernate underwater for weeks or even months, specialised sacs inside the cloaca extract dissolved oxygen from the surrounding water. This process, known as cloacal respiration, reduces the need to surface for air and helps the turtles survive in cold rivers where metabolism slows dramatically.