Meet leafy seadragon, the ocean’s most remarkable master of disguise

At first glance, it looks less like an animal and more like a piece of floating seaweed. With delicate, leaf-like structures covering its body, the leafy seadragon is one of the ocean’s most extraordinary masters of disguise.

Found off the southern and western coasts of Australia, this unusual marine creature has evolved an appearance so convincing that predators often struggle to spot it among underwater vegetation.

Despite its dragon-like name, the leafy seadragon is actually a close relative of seahorses and pipefish. Growing up to about 35 centimetres long, the animal is covered in elaborate appendages that resemble drifting leaves. Surprisingly, these “leaves” aren’t used for swimming. Their main purpose is camouflage.