Meet Franchesca, the record-breaking Angora rabbit with the world’s longest fur

If you thought your haircare routine was demanding, let us introduce you to Franchesca, an adorably fluffy Angora rabbit whose fur was so extraordinarily long that it earned it a Guinness World Record. The charming bunny holds the record for the longest fur on a rabbit. Its thick coat measured an astonishing 36.5 cm (14.37 in) across its body, making it look less like a rabbit and more like a walking cloud.

Franchesca belonged to the English Angora breed, a variety known for its exceptionally soft, wool-like fur. Unlike many rabbits with sleek, short coats, Angoras are famous for their dramatic fluff, which also means they require plenty of grooming.

It was owned by Dr Betty Chu, a retired economics professor from San Jose State University and a renowned expert breeder of English Angora rabbits. Although the fluffy rabbit is no longer with us, Dr Chi says Franchesca left quite an impact during her time on Earth.

The duo made a scheduled appearance on NBC, appeared on The Steve Harvey Show, and travelled to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in a rabbit convention and many rabbit shows.

Why is Angora rabbit fur so long?

Angora rabbits have been selectively bred over generations for their dense, silky wool, which grows continuously—much like human hair. This makes them especially prized for their fibre, which is sometimes spun into yarn. But such luxurious fur comes with responsibility.

Without regular grooming, their coats can quickly become tangled or matted, which can be uncomfortable and even dangerous for the rabbit. “Her wool was easy to care for; beautiful, soft, and gorgeous,” Betty once told the media, as reported on the official website of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Franchesca was specifically bred not to shed her wool naturally, which meant she kept holding on to it for years, allowing it to grow to an extraordinary length.

How much grooming does a rabbit like this need?

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In short, a lot! Because their fur keeps growing, Angora rabbits often need frequent brushing and careful upkeep to prevent overheating, matting, and hygiene issues.

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Franchesca used to be fed a mix of rabbit pellets, bread, fruits, and vegetables. The sincere rabbit also had a healthy routine including being fed at 9 a.m., being groomed, cleaned, exercised, and fed again at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., right before bedtime.

Generally, angora owners also need to watch out for wool block, a condition where rabbits ingest too much fur while grooming themselves, potentially causing digestive problems.

Franchesca’s record is one of those wonderfully bizarre reminders of how surprising the animal world can be.

From giant dogs to record-breaking cats, unusual pets often capture the internet’s imagination—but a rabbit with hair worthy of its own shampoo campaign? That is a different level of iconic.

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One thing is certain: if “bad hair day” had an opposite, Franchesca would probably own it.