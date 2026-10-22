Meet Borneo’s tiny giant: All about the world’s smallest elephant

When you think of an elephant, you may picture one of the massive animals roaming Africa’s grasslands or Asia’s forests. But one elephant subspecies is notably smaller than its relatives.

The Bornean elephant, also known as the Borneo pygmy elephant, is recognised as the smallest living elephant. It is a subspecies of the Asian elephant, scientifically known as Elephas maximus borneensis. In 2024, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) assessed the Bornean elephant as Endangered.

Despite its smaller stature, it remains the largest mammal found on the island of Borneo.

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Where is the world’s smallest elephant found?

Bornean elephants are found in northeastern Borneo, primarily in the Malaysian state of Sabah, with a smaller population in Indonesia’s Kalimantan. Their present-day range is considerably smaller than their historical range.