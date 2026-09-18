Meet 5 of India’s smallest mammals

India’s mammal diversity is not limited to elephants, tigers, and other large animals. Some of the country’s mammals can weigh just a few grams and are often easy to miss because of their size and nocturnal habits. Shrews, in particular, include some of the tiniest mammals recorded in India. Here are five small mammals worth knowing about.

1. Etruscan Shrew

The Etruscan shrew, also known as the Savi’s pygmy shrew or white-toothed pygmy shrew, is among the smallest mammals in the world. Adults generally weigh around 1.8–3 grams and have a head-and-body length of roughly 35–48 mm.

In India, the species has a broad distribution and has been recorded across much of the country. It is a terrestrial, insect-eating mammal and feeds on small invertebrates. Its tiny body comes with a high-energy lifestyle, and the species has physiological adaptations that help it cope with its exceptionally small size.