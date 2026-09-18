Meet 5 of India’s smallest mammals

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India’s mammal diversity is not limited to elephants, tigers, and other large animals. Some of the country’s mammals can weigh just a few grams and are often easy to miss because of their size and nocturnal habits. Shrews, in particular, include some of the tiniest mammals recorded in India. Here are five small mammals worth knowing about.
The Etruscan shrew, also known as the Savi’s pygmy shrew or white-toothed pygmy shrew, is among the smallest mammals in the world. Adults generally weigh around 1.8–3 grams and have a head-and-body length of roughly 35–48 mm.
In India, the species has a broad distribution and has been recorded across much of the country. It is a terrestrial, insect-eating mammal and feeds on small invertebrates. Its tiny body comes with a high-energy lifestyle, and the species has physiological adaptations that help it cope with its exceptionally small size.
Found in parts of South India, Day’s shrew is another small member of the shrew family. Its head-and-body length is around 7 cm, making it considerably larger than the Etruscan shrew but still remarkably small.
The species is associated with montane humid forests and has been recorded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is considered endemic to South India and has been listed as endangered in earlier conservation assessments.
Also called Anderson’s shrew, this small terrestrial mammal occurs in India and neighbouring parts of South Asia. It is generally associated with habitats including grasslands and forests and is mainly active during the night or at twilight.
Measurements reported for the species place its head-and-body length broadly in the 68–85 mm range, although measurements can vary.
The Himalayan shrew is found across parts of northern and northeastern India, including Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. It is a small shrew with a head-and-body length of more than 70 mm, according to Zoological Survey of India records.
Like other shrews, it is primarily an insectivore and spends much of its time foraging close to the ground. Its small size allows it to move through the dense vegetation and forest-floor habitats where it occurs.
India’s list of small mammals also includes tiny bats. The lesser bamboo bat has been recorded in several northeastern states, including Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal, as well as parts of southern India. The species belongs to a group of bamboo-dwelling bats known for their small size and association with bamboo habitats. Its presence in India highlights the country’s diversity of miniature mammals beyond shrews.
While the Etruscan shrew remains the standout among India’s tiniest mammals, these small shrews and bats show just how much mammalian diversity can exist at the other end of the size spectrum.