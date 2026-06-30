Not honey, but meat: The fascinating world of ‘vulture bees’

Bees are generally associated with flowers, nectar and the sweet scent of pollen. But if you traverse across the humid, dense rainforests of Central and South America, you will find a fascinating range of bees, popularly called ‘vulture bees.’ This unique set of bees is known for feasting on rotting flesh.

But what led to this scavenger-like diet?

As a species of stingless bees, vulture bees are one of the few insects in the family to possess enzymes required to digest meat. Unlike their fellow bees, their capacity to digest meat makes them explore food sources largely untapped by other bees. This unique trait makes them embrace a story of fierce competition in a habitat where survival generally depends on nectar and pollen. As a result of their unusual diet comprising decomposed flesh of animals and birds, a rich source of protein, vulture bees are free from competition, which allows them to be their own master.