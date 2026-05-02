Loud music kills over 100 chickens in UP: Vet explains how noise above 120 decibels affects a bird’s body

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After 140 chickens reportedly died at a poultry farm in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur following loud DJ music during a wedding procession, the incident has reignited concerns around the impact of noise pollution on animals.
The police told The Indian Express that post-mortem findings suggested the birds died of heart failure linked to acute stress.
Reiterating the same, Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services and Director at DCC Animal Hospital, explains that birds are highly sensitive to sudden environmental disturbances, especially when kept in confined farm settings.
“Yes, it is medically possible,” says Dr Sharma. “Birds generally have hearing sensitivity thresholds similar to humans when it comes to physical sound damage. However, because of their smaller body size and very high metabolic rate, they may be more vulnerable to acute stress reactions.”
He points to documented incidents in India where poultry deaths were linked to loud DJ music during wedding celebrations. “In both 2021 and 2026, forensic examinations reportedly concluded that the chickens died due to heart attacks triggered by acute stress from intense noise exposure,” he says.
According to Dr Sharma, loud noise acts as a sudden shock stimulus in birds. “The body immediately enters a ‘fight-or-flight’ mode. This triggers a surge of stress hormones such as corticosterone, sharply increasing heart rate and blood pressure. In extreme situations, this can lead to cardiac arrest, shock, or sudden collapse,” he explains.
Unlike wild birds that can fly away from disturbances, poultry chickens are usually housed in enclosed sheds with limited movement. “When extremely loud sound enters such confined spaces, the birds cannot escape the stressor. Panic spreads quickly across the flock,” says Dr Sharma.
He explains that the problem is not just about volume but also suddenness and duration. “Noise above 120 decibels can physically damage delicate inner ear structures in birds, much like it does in humans. But prolonged exposure, even at lower levels, can create chronic stress and physiological damage.”
Dr Sharma says prolonged exposure to high-decibel environments impacts birds in multiple ways:
Hormonal disruption
“Constant stress elevates corticosterone levels and may even alter reproductive hormones,” he says. “This affects growth, reproduction, and overall health.”
Hearing damage
According to Dr Sharma, studies have shown that prolonged sound exposure can damage cochlear cells and temporarily impair hearing. “Young egg-laying birds are often more susceptible to acoustic trauma than broiler chickens,” he notes.
Weak immunity and organ stress
“Noise stress can reduce antioxidant capacity and immunity, increasing inflammation in the body,” says Dr Sharma. “We also see stress-related changes in markers associated with liver and kidney function.”
Farmers can often identify stress in poultry through behavioural changes, says Dr Sharma.
“Birds exposed to severe noise may suddenly huddle together, panic, stop grooming themselves, or become unusually aggressive,” he explains. Increased feather pecking and chaotic movement inside sheds are also common warning signs.
Young chicks may emit distress vocalisations that indicate anxiety across the flock. “Reduced feed intake, poor growth rates and elevated stress hormone levels are also major indicators that the birds are under pressure,” he adds.
According to Dr Sharma, even when noise exposure does not directly kill birds, it can still significantly affect farm productivity. “Chronic stress from loud environments can reduce egg production, stunt growth, and disrupt natural sleep and feeding cycles,” he says. “In fatal cases, sudden cardiovascular shock combined with disruption of circadian rhythm — especially during resting hours — may become deadly.”
He adds that poultry welfare is closely tied to maintaining a stable and calm environment. “Farmers often focus on food and disease control, but environmental stressors such as noise pollution are equally important,” he says.