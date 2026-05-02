Loud music kills over 100 chickens in UP: Vet explains how noise above 120 decibels affects a bird’s body

After 140 chickens reportedly died at a poultry farm in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur following loud DJ music during a wedding procession, the incident has reignited concerns around the impact of noise pollution on animals.

The police told The Indian Express that post-mortem findings suggested the birds died of heart failure linked to acute stress.

Reiterating the same, Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services and Director at DCC Animal Hospital, explains that birds are highly sensitive to sudden environmental disturbances, especially when kept in confined farm settings.

Can loud music trigger heart failure in chickens?

“Yes, it is medically possible,” says Dr Sharma. “Birds generally have hearing sensitivity thresholds similar to humans when it comes to physical sound damage. However, because of their smaller body size and very high metabolic rate, they may be more vulnerable to acute stress reactions.”