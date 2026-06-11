Lost for 110 years, this rare dragonfly has reappeared in India

More than a century after it was first recorded in India, a rare dragonfly has made an unexpected comeback in Arunachal Pradesh.

The species, Gynacantha khasiaca, commonly known as the long-tailed duskhawker, was rediscovered in the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve in Changlang district by a team of four citizen scientists. Although the dragonfly was spotted in October 2024, the finding was formally documented in a study published this month in the Journal of Threatened Taxa.

The sighting is significant because the species had not been recorded in India since 1914, when it was first described from the erstwhile Abor Hills. The new sighting location lies nearly 600 km east of where it was originally documented.