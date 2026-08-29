Looks like a dog, flies like a bat: Meet nature’s unusual mammal

Why does this bat look like a dog? (Ai generated image)

What do you get when nature gives a bat a dog’s face? A creature that looks like it should be barking, not flying through the night.

With its broad muzzle, widely spaced eyes and small, rounded ears, the dog-faced bat can make you do a double take. It looks remarkably canine — except this “dog” has wings and spends its nights hunting insects.

And the name isn’t just an internet joke. Dog-faced bats are real; their scientific name refers to their dog-like appearance, and there is more than one species behind that surprisingly adorable face.

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There is more than one “dog-faced bat”

These bats belong to the genus Cynomops, a group of free-tailed bats found in parts of Central and South America. The genus name comes from Greek words associated with dogs and appearance or face.