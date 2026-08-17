Leopard seal to blue whales: Animals that call Antarctica home

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Antarctica may seem like an icy desert, but beneath its frozen landscape and surrounding Southern Ocean lies one of the world’s most fascinating ecosystems. The continent’s wildlife has evolved remarkable adaptations to survive extreme cold, strong winds and months of continuous daylight or darkness.
Here are eight incredible animals that thrive in Earth’s coldest continent.
The emperor penguin is Antarctica’s most iconic resident—and the largest penguin species in the world, standing over a metre tall. These birds are famous for breeding during the brutal Antarctic winter, when temperatures can plunge below -50°C. Males incubate the eggs on their feet beneath a brood pouch for about two months while females travel to the ocean to feed.
Smaller and more energetic than emperor penguins, Adélie penguins are expert swimmers capable of diving over 150 metres in search of krill and fish. They build nests from pebbles, sometimes “stealing” stones from neighbouring nests.
With powerful jaws and sharp teeth, the leopard seal is one of Antarctica’s top predators. While it feeds on fish and krill, it is also known to hunt penguins and even young seals. Despite their fierce reputation, leopard seals are agile swimmers and spend much of their time resting on floating sea ice.
The Weddell seal is one of the southernmost breeding mammals on Earth. It survives beneath thick sea ice by maintaining breathing holes, which it keeps open using its strong teeth. It can remain underwater for more than an hour while searching for prey.
Tiny but enormously important, Antarctic krill are shrimp-like crustaceans that form the foundation of the Southern Ocean food web. Penguins, whales, seals and seabirds all depend on these small creatures for survival. Scientists estimate there are hundreds of millions of tonnes of krill in Antarctic waters.
Orcas are among the Southern Ocean’s most intelligent hunters. They work cooperatively in family groups and have been observed creating waves to wash seals off ice floes. Their varied diet includes fish, penguins and marine mammals.
The largest animal ever known to exist on Earth migrates to Antarctic waters during the summer to feed on vast swarms of krill. A blue whale can consume several tonnes of krill in a single day during peak feeding season.
One of the few birds that breeds exclusively in Antarctica, the snow petrel is perfectly adapted to life in icy conditions. Its pure white plumage helps it blend into snowy landscapes, while it nests in rocky crevices far inland.
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