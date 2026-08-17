Leopard seal to blue whales: Animals that call Antarctica home

Antarctica may seem like an icy desert, but beneath its frozen landscape and surrounding Southern Ocean lies one of the world’s most fascinating ecosystems. The continent’s wildlife has evolved remarkable adaptations to survive extreme cold, strong winds and months of continuous daylight or darkness.

Here are eight incredible animals that thrive in Earth’s coldest continent.

1. Emperor penguin

The emperor penguin is Antarctica’s most iconic resident—and the largest penguin species in the world, standing over a metre tall. These birds are famous for breeding during the brutal Antarctic winter, when temperatures can plunge below -50°C. Males incubate the eggs on their feet beneath a brood pouch for about two months while females travel to the ocean to feed.