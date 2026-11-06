Birds communicate through a fascinating range of sounds, from melodious whistles and rhythmic notes to loud, repetitive calls. Interestingly, some have names that imitate the very sounds they make. This naming practice is called onomatopoeia, where a word imitates a natural sound.

In India, several familiar birds have names rooted in their vocalisations. Here are five examples worth knowing.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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1. Asian Koel

One of India’s most recognisable birds, the Asian Koel is known for its distinctive, repetitive call. The male produces a familiar rising ‘koo-oo, koo-oo’ sound, particularly during the breeding season. Its name is believed to imitate its vocalisation. Interestingly, the female has a very different call, often described as a series of bubbling notes. The Asian koel is also a brood parasite, meaning it lays its eggs in other birds’ nests, particularly crows’.