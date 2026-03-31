Five animal species known for kidnapping and abduction

As strange as that may sound, some animals actually ‘kidnap’ the offspring of others. While they aren’t running crime rackets or making ransom calls, this behaviour is rooted in complex biological reasoning. For some, it is a survival tactic or a social strategy; for others, it is simply an instinct or an honest mistake. From the jungle to the ocean, here are some of the most surprising offenders who abduct other animals’ babies without a hint of guilt.

1. Langur monkeys

In India and parts of South Asia, male langurs may sometimes abduct or even kill infants from rival groups while taking over. This is often linked to dominance struggles — by removing rival offspring, the male increases his chances of mating with the group’s females. While it may sound cruel and come straight from a gangster saga, it is an evolutionary strategy seen in many primates.