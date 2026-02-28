Joey doesn’t share food: Six wildlife versions of the Friends icon

Do you remember how Joey Tribbiani from F.R.I.E.N.DS did not like to share his food? Well, the wild has its own version of Tribbiani. Many animals are very particular about their food and do not like sharing their meals at all. Given that food equates survival in the jungle, guarding a meal is instinctive for these creatures. Here are six animals that are famously possessive about their food.

1. Leopards

Leopards are solitary hunters and extremely protective of their kills. They often drag prey up trees to keep it away from other predators like hyenas and lions, making it clear they’re not in the mood to share. These big cats can haul carcasses three times their weight into branches using powerful jaws and neck muscles. They cache kills for days, returning to feed alone while snarling at any intruders.