‘Agar aap mere samne billi le aayein…’: Decoding the neurological roots of Jennifer Winget’s cat phobia

Cats are mysterious, fascinating, intimidating, and adorable — sometimes all the same time. However, many people are terrified of these felines, including popular television actress Jennifer Winget. The Beyhadh star has always been open about her extreme fear of cats, often being papped distressed, whenever a cat is mentioned.

Once during a promotional event in October 2016, Jennifer admitted that she is only scared of one thing — cats. “Agar abhi aap mere samne billi le aayein, main yahan se bhaag jaoongi” (If you bring a cat in front of me right now, I will run away from here). The room, including her co-stars Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani, broke out in laughter.

While it might not seem so serious at first, many people share an ntense fear of specific animals, just like Jennifer. According to Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, this kind of reaction may be linked to a condition known as ailurophobia, or fear of cats.

Why are some people so scared of cats?

“Some people develop an extreme fear of cats due to past negative experiences like scratches or bites,” she explains.

“In other cases, childhood memories, observing someone else’s fear, or even cultural influences can shape this response. Certain individuals are also biologically more prone to anxiety, which can make their fear response stronger.”

Interestingly, the media also plays a strong role in instilling this fear. According to the psychiatrist, media or cultural stories that portray cats as dangerous or mysterious can increase a person’s fear.

Ailurophobia can also manifest in the form of physical symptoms like rapid heartbeat, sweating, or trembling when a person goes out of their way to avoid the cat. Commenting on Jennifer Winget’s similar instinct to run away upon witnessing a cat, Dr Chandra notes that such an immediate urge is the brain’s fight-or-flight system kicking in. “Even if the cat is harmless, the brain interprets it as a threat. When this fear is intense, persistent, and leads to avoidance, it can be classified as a specific phobia.”

The reassuring part? “With therapies such as gradual exposure and cognitive-behavioural techniques, people can slowly reduce their fear and feel more in control,” she says.

Jennifer’s candidness turned a personal fear into a relatable moment — a reminder that even the most confident stars have their vulnerabilities, and talking about them can help normalise what many quietly experience.