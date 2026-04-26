Is your dog snubbing your friends? Why your pet might be secretly judging your social circle

This is a familiar moment in many homes. A guest walks in, conversation flows, everything seems normal and yet, the dog lingers at a distance. No barking, no excitement, just a quiet refusal to engage.

It’s often brushed off as mood or instinct. But science now suggests something more deliberate may be at play.

Research in Animal Behavior indicates that dogs can form opinions about people based not on direct interaction, but on how those people treat their owners, a phenomenon known as “third-party affective evaluation.”

Not just loyalty, but observation

Dogs have long been seen as loyal companions, responding to commands and forming deep bonds with their owners. But this research suggests they may also be careful observers of human relationships.