Inside the viral and violent world of screaming frogs

Learn why certain frog species scream, which ones do it, and how it helps them survive (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Most of us are familiar with the rhythmic croaks of frogs, especially during monsoon evenings or near freshwater bodies. But did you know frogs can scream, and sometimes quite loudly? While it may sound like something out of a horror movie, the phenomenon of screaming frogs is real, rare, and deeply fascinating.

According to documented studies and herpetological research, frogs scream as a defensive mechanism. When startled, grabbed, or attacked by a predator, some frog species emit a loud, high-pitched scream to startle the attacker or alert nearby animals.

In a 2022 article in Scientific American, experts confirm that these screams are not typical communication calls, such as mating or territorial croaks. Instead, it’s an involuntary stress response, often accompanied by wide eyes and an inflated body posture, a last-ditch effort to scare off a predator or attract the attention of a larger animal that might interrupt the attack.