This hornbill got a 3D-printed beak, and it started using it the very same day

Ever heard of a bird getting a 3D-printed prosthetic beak? An injured southern ground hornbill at Artis Zoo in Amsterdam recently received two custom-made, 3D-printed prostheses to replace the broken upper and lower parts of its beak. Reportedly believed to be a world-first procedure of its kind, the surgery was a success, with the bird beginning to use its new beak on the very same day.

In an Instagram post, Artis Amsterdam wrote that the procedure was nerve-racking, but with the experienced specialists in the Birds and Exotic Animals Department at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, the hornbill was in good hands.

“The operation went smoothly. After a few hours, the hornbill was woken from sedation. That same afternoon, the hornbill was already putting its new beak to use. Of course, it needed some time to get used to the shape and the extra weight, but it seemed comfortable almost immediately,” the post read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

We asked Dr Deepraj Prajapati, Senior Veterinarian at RD Pet Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, about the procedure and its safety.

‘A significant development in veterinary medicine’

A severe beak injury can compromise an animal’s ability to feed independently, maintain its condition, and carry out normal activities.

“The use of 3D-printed upper and lower beak prostheses in an injured hornbill is a significant development in veterinary medicine because the beak is not merely a feeding structure. It is essential for prehension, food manipulation, grooming, climbing, and other species-specific behaviours,” he says, adding, “What makes this approach particularly promising is the possibility of designing a prosthesis that closely matches the bird’s anatomy.”

Story continues below this ad

Three-dimensional scanning and printing can help veterinarians create customised replacements with greater precision than conventional fabrication methods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARTIS (@artis.amsterdam)

“However, the success of such an intervention depends on more than the accuracy of the printed structure. The prosthesis must be lightweight, securely fitted, biocompatible and durable enough to withstand the mechanical forces generated during feeding. Veterinarians must also monitor the underlying tissues for infection, pressure damage and changes in fit,” he explains.

Dr Prajapati says that it is important to recognise that a prosthesis restores structural function, but it does not automatically restore every function of a natural beak. The bird may require a gradual rehabilitation process, dietary adjustments and behavioural monitoring to determine whether it can feed effectively and adapt to the replacement.

This development also demonstrates the growing potential of collaboration between veterinary specialists, engineers and materials scientists.

“While 3D printing is already being explored in veterinary reconstructive procedures, each case involving a wild animal presents unique anatomical and biological challenges. The broader significance of this case lies in demonstrating how personalised technology could improve welfare and rehabilitation outcomes for animals with otherwise debilitating injuries,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Explore more captivating stories about pets and animals here, and make us your daily stop for the latest from the animal kingdom.