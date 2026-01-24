India’s Pink Secret: Why the Ganges is the only place to see the Amazon’s ‘long-lost’ counterpart

If you’ve been planning a visit to the North East, now is as good a time as ever. The BBC says India’s Ganges is home to thousands of dolphins, a local counterpart to the Amazon’s river dolphins. These Gangetic dolphins, India’s national aquatic animal, are found largely in the Ganges-Brahmaputra river system in the northern part of the country. They have also been classified as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The Amazon river dolphin, also known as the ‘pink river dolphin or boto’, is a freshwater species that inhabits water bodies in the Amazon and Orinoco river basins in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Venezuela. The Indian counterpart can be found swimming in the Ganges, Brahmaputra, Karnaphuli, and Meghna rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. The adult can go up to 10 feet long, swimming on its side and leaving a flipper trailing behind to hunt for fish, shrimp and molluscs.