Safari season is back: What to know before visiting India’s national parks

First-time safari-goers should look beyond tiger sightings and observe the wider forest ecosystem. (Image source: Pexels)

Monsoon is when our forests breathe without disturbance. However, after being closed or operating with restrictions during the rainy months, several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are now reopening for visitors.

From Ranthambore and Sariska Tiger Reserves in Rajasthan to Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and other wildlife destinations, the reopening marks the return of the safari season in several parts of the country.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Talking about Jim Corbett, Ajay Kareer, general manager, Corbett Hideaway, Jim Corbett – IHCL SeleQtions says, “Every reopening of Corbett after the monsoon brings a renewed sense of anticipation for wildlife enthusiasts. The forest is dense and green, the Kosi is flowing at its fullest, and there is movement everywhere, from birds and butterflies to elephants and deer emerging into the open.”