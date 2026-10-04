Safari season is back: What to know before visiting India’s national parks

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Monsoon is when our forests breathe without disturbance. However, after being closed or operating with restrictions during the rainy months, several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are now reopening for visitors.
From Ranthambore and Sariska Tiger Reserves in Rajasthan to Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and other wildlife destinations, the reopening marks the return of the safari season in several parts of the country.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Talking about Jim Corbett, Ajay Kareer, general manager, Corbett Hideaway, Jim Corbett – IHCL SeleQtions says, “Every reopening of Corbett after the monsoon brings a renewed sense of anticipation for wildlife enthusiasts. The forest is dense and green, the Kosi is flowing at its fullest, and there is movement everywhere, from birds and butterflies to elephants and deer emerging into the open.”
For those heading out on their first safari, the anticipation of a tiger sighting is naturally a major part of the excitement. However, experts say that visitors should approach a safari with a broader understanding of the forest and the inhabitants.
Renuka Natu, Founder of Africa with Renuka, and Kareer share certain things travellers should keep in mind:
Tread carefully as you re-enter wild spaces. Take a moment to soak in all that the backdrop has to offer: the birds, the bees, the butterflies; the wasps; the bears; the antelope; the elephants and the tigers.
Visitors should look beyond just the tiger and notice the many signs of a thriving ecosystem. An alarm call, a herd moving through the grass or a fresh pugmark can turn an ordinary stretch of forest into a moment of discovery.
Take note of the necessary guidelines and respect animals’ space, rather than expecting every safari to deliver a particular sighting.
The most memorable safaris are often those where you slow down, observe and allow the forest to reveal itself in all its song and glory.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.