Incredible places in India where you can see wild elephants up close

India is home to the Asian elephant, one of the country’s most iconic and intelligent wildlife species. According to the government’s periodic elephant census, India hosts over half of the world’s wild Asian elephant population, spread across forests, grasslands and river valleys. For wildlife enthusiasts and travellers, spotting elephants in their natural habitat can be an unforgettable experience.

Here are seven reserves across India where wild elephants are commonly sighted.

1. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Located in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River, Kaziranga National Park is best known for its population of the one-horned rhinoceros, but it also supports a healthy number of elephants.