Incredible places in India where you can see wild elephants up close

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India is home to the Asian elephant, one of the country’s most iconic and intelligent wildlife species. According to the government’s periodic elephant census, India hosts over half of the world’s wild Asian elephant population, spread across forests, grasslands and river valleys. For wildlife enthusiasts and travellers, spotting elephants in their natural habitat can be an unforgettable experience.
Here are seven reserves across India where wild elephants are commonly sighted.
Located in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River, Kaziranga National Park is best known for its population of the one-horned rhinoceros, but it also supports a healthy number of elephants.
The park’s grasslands and wetlands provide ideal feeding grounds, and visitors often see elephant herds moving through tall elephant grass or bathing in water bodies. Jeep safaris and elephant safaris are popular ways to explore the park.
India’s oldest national park, Jim Corbett National Park, is part of the Terai Arc landscape, an important corridor for elephant movement. Elephants are frequently spotted in the Dhikala zone, especially near riverbanks and grasslands. The park’s dense sal forests and open plains create excellent wildlife viewing opportunities.
Situated in the Western Ghats, Bandipur National Park is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, one of the largest protected forest landscapes in India. Bandipur supports large elephant herds, and sightings are common during safari drives, particularly near forest clearings and water sources.
Also known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park, Nagarhole National Park is another important elephant habitat in southern India. The park’s dense forests, streams and meadows support numerous elephant groups. During summer months, elephants frequently gather around water bodies, making sightings easier for visitors.
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Periyar Tiger Reserve is known for its scenic lake and thriving elephant population. Boat safaris across Periyar Lake often offer spectacular views of elephants coming to the water’s edge to drink or bathe, making it one of the most unique ways to observe them.
Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere landscape, Mudumalai National Park forms an important elephant corridor connecting Bandipur and Wayanad forests. Its mix of grasslands, bamboo groves and forests creates ideal conditions for elephants, and visitors frequently spot herds grazing near forest roads.
Located in the northern Western Ghats, Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is another stronghold for elephants. The sanctuary forms part of a large interconnected elephant landscape, allowing herds to move freely between protected forests. Early morning or evening safaris offer the best chances of sightings.
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