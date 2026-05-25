How tigers secretly communicate across forests

Tigers are constantly communicating, not through spoken sounds, but through a system of scent markings, scratches, calls, and behavioural signals invisible to most human eyes. To wildlife experts, these hidden clues form a sophisticated “language” that helps scientists understand tiger movement, territorial dominance, breeding patterns, and even personality traits. According to Indrajit Ghorpade, Founder, Deccan Conservation Foundation, these territorial signs are crucial not only for the animals themselves, but also for conservation efforts.

“Territory marking helps scientists and the Forest Department understand range, territory, and tiger movements. Knowledge is key to policy and conservation planning,” Ghorpade explained.

What are the invisible messages tigers leave behind?

Unlike social animals that rely heavily on group interactions, tigers communicate through subtle environmental signals. Their forests function like giant information boards filled with coded warnings and invitations.