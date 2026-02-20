How some animals may predict the storm before it hits

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
For centuries, people have watched the natural world for signs of changing weather. Before satellites, radar, and forecasting models, they relied on animals, which often respond instinctively to environmental changes. While not every prediction is supported by scientific evidence, many animal behaviours are driven by biology, environmental sensitivity, and survival instincts.
Here are some animals that many people, whether through science or folklore, believe can predict changes in the weather.
Frogs have long been associated with rain. In many regions, their croaking intensifies just before rainfall.
Why it happens: Frogs respond to atmospheric pressure changes and rising humidity, both of which are common just before a downpour. Moist conditions also facilitate breeding, prompting louder, more frequent calls.
Bird behaviour has inspired numerous proverbs, particularly in farming communities.
Cats are thought to sense approaching rain or storms, often becoming restless, clingy, or hiding before major weather changes.
Why it happens: Their whiskers can pick up minute air-pressure shifts, and cats are extremely sensitive to static electricity in the environment, which increases before thunderstorms.
The old belief that cows lie down before rain actually has some observational basis.
Why it happens: Rising moisture and cooler air pressure often make grass damp, and cows lie down to preserve warm, dry spots. They may also become less active when humidity increases.
Ants are known to fortify their mounds and appear in larger numbers before rain or storms.
Why it happens: Ants detect drops in barometric pressure and adjust their nests to prevent flooding. Sudden trails of ants indoors can indicate an incoming downpour.
In oceans, sharks have been observed swimming to deeper waters before major storms or hurricanes.
Why it happens: Sharks possess sensory organs called the ampullae of Lorenzini, which enable them to detect small electrical and pressure changes in water, helping them evade dangerous conditions.
Bees are considered natural indicators of sunshine and rain. When bees remain near the hive or fly low, folklore suggests that rain is approaching.
Why it happens: Bees adjust their foraging based on humidity and their ability to navigate—a task harder during windy or rainy conditions.
Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has been in the spotlight recently as musician Anoushka Shankar denied his claims of being a disciple of her father, Pandit Ravi Shankar. However, Rishab has now hit back at Anoushka with an official statement and pictures as proof of their guru-shishya relationship. He was personally assessed by Pandit Ravi Shankar in 2012 and was formally accepted as his disciple.