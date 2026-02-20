How some animals may predict the storm before it hits

For centuries, people have watched the natural world for signs of changing weather. Before satellites, radar, and forecasting models, they relied on animals, which often respond instinctively to environmental changes. While not every prediction is supported by scientific evidence, many animal behaviours are driven by biology, environmental sensitivity, and survival instincts.

Here are some animals that many people, whether through science or folklore, believe can predict changes in the weather.

1. Frogs: nature’s rain announcers

Frogs have long been associated with rain. In many regions, their croaking intensifies just before rainfall.

Why it happens: Frogs respond to atmospheric pressure changes and rising humidity, both of which are common just before a downpour. Moist conditions also facilitate breeding, prompting louder, more frequent calls.