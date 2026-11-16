How keeping a bowl of water on your terrace helps birds

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A simple bowl of water can become an important resource for birds, particularly in urban areas where natural water sources may be limited. According to Jasmit Singh Arora, popularly known as the ‘Gutliman of India’, water helps birds stay hydrated and also supports their ability to regulate body temperature.
“Birds lack sweat glands, so they cool themselves by panting and evaporating moisture from their respiratory tracts,” Arora explains. This can quickly deplete their internal water reserves, making dehydration a serious risk in hot weather. Drinking water helps replenish these fluids and can prevent heat stress.
A water bowl also gives birds an opportunity to bathe. “Wetting feathers enables external evaporative cooling, drawing excess heat away from their bodies,” says Arora. This means a simple bowl can support birds through both hydration and external cooling.
Birds use water for more than drinking
Water serves another important purpose: feather maintenance. Arora explains that birds use water to soften their plumage, after which they preen their feathers.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“This allows birds to realign microscopic feather hooks, called barbules, during preening,” he says. This process helps restore the feathers’ waterproofing and insulation.
Some birds may also use shallow water while foraging, particularly to soften soil and make it easier to access insects, adds Arora.
Why the water must be clean
Putting out water is helpful only when the bowl is kept clean. “Access to clean water is strictly necessary,” says Arora, as stagnant or contaminated water can harbour harmful pathogens and algae.
Dirty water can also affect feathers when birds bathe in it, potentially interfering with their natural insulation. Fresh water, therefore, is important for safe drinking as well as bathing and feather maintenance.
Where should you place the bowl?
Arora recommends keeping the bowl in a semi-open area near shrubs or trees. This gives birds access to cover and a quick escape route from predators, while avoiding dense vegetation where predators such as cats may hide.
The bowl should also be shallow. “Ideally, it should be 1 to 2 inches deep,” Arora says, helping birds drink and bathe without the risk of accidentally drowning.
How often should you clean a bird water bowl?
Arora recommends cleaning the bowl every two days. Scrub it with a stiff brush and use a diluted bleach or white vinegar solution, followed by a thorough rinse, before refilling it with fresh water.
A simple terrace water bowl, when placed safely and maintained properly, can therefore serve several purposes—from helping birds stay hydrated during hot weather to supporting bathing and feather maintenance.