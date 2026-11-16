How keeping a bowl of water on your terrace helps birds

A simple bowl of water can become an important resource for birds, particularly in urban areas where natural water sources may be limited. According to Jasmit Singh Arora, popularly known as the ‘Gutliman of India’, water helps birds stay hydrated and also supports their ability to regulate body temperature.

“Birds lack sweat glands, so they cool themselves by panting and evaporating moisture from their respiratory tracts,” Arora explains. This can quickly deplete their internal water reserves, making dehydration a serious risk in hot weather. Drinking water helps replenish these fluids and can prevent heat stress.

A water bowl also gives birds an opportunity to bathe. “Wetting feathers enables external evaporative cooling, drawing excess heat away from their bodies,” says Arora. This means a simple bowl can support birds through both hydration and external cooling.