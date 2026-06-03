How hyenas are secretly saving an Ethiopian city 5,000 tonnes of urban waste

Social media is fascinated by hyenas—the bone-crushing scavengers known for their distinctive, laughter-like calls. But what has truly surprised netizens is their unexpected role in Ethiopia, where they help clean up urban waste and contribute to the local ecosystem.

A recent study led by wildlife ecology expert Dr Gidey Yirga suggests that hyenas and other urban scavengers in the Ethiopian city of Mekelle process nearly 5,000 metric tonnes of organic waste every year, significantly reducing the burden on waste systems. This doesn’t just imply clear streets but also a possible impact on public health and even climate change.

“The urban scavengers benefit from the waste that residents dispose of, and local residents benefit from the waste-clearing services of these species,” Dr Yirga told CNN, adding that this might even help reduce the risk of deadly diseases like anthrax and bovine tuberculosis spreading around.