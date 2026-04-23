How animals use fake eyes to intimidate their enemies

When its wings are closed, this butterfky easily blends into tree bark or dry leaves, staying almost invisible to predators (Image: Gemini)

In nature, survival is not always about being stronger or faster. Sometimes, it is about being clever enough to trick the eye. One of the most fascinating examples of this strategy is the use of “fake eyes” to confuse predators.

These markings, called eyespots, are circular patterns on the wings or bodies of certain animals that resemble large, alert eyes. The idea is simple, yet incredibly powerful. A split-second illusion can be the difference between life and death.

A butterfly that suddenly “turns into a predator”

One of the best-known examples is the European peacock butterfly (Aglais io). When its wings are closed, it easily blends into tree bark or dry leaves, staying almost invisible to predators.