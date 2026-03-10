Here’s the bizarre truth about ‘fainting goats’

Fainting goats, also known as Tennessee fainting goats or myotonic goats, have fascinated people for centuries with their peculiar reaction to sudden stimuli: they appear to “faint.” But unlike the fainting we typically understand in humans, these goats don’t lose consciousness. Instead, their stiffening response is caused by a unique genetic condition that temporarily locks their muscles, making them appear to freeze or fall over.

The fainting phenomenon in these goats is caused by a hereditary condition called myotonia congenita. This genetic mutation affects the chloride channels in muscle cells, impairing the ability of muscle fibres to relax quickly after contraction. When startled, excited, or sometimes even during vigorous movement, their muscles stiffen involuntarily for about 10 to 20 seconds.