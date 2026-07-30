From Vaquita to Kakapo: 7 wildlife species fighting for their future

The vaquita (Phocoena sinus) is a critically endangered porpoise species endemic to the northern part of the Gulf of California (Photo: Wikipedia)

The Earth is experiencing an unprecedented biodiversity crisis. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), thousands of species face the threat of extinction, largely due to human activities such as habitat destruction, climate change, pollution, poaching and illegal wildlife trade. While conservation efforts have helped bring some species back from the brink, many others continue to fight for survival.

Here are seven of the world’s most endangered animals and why protecting them matters.

Vaquita

Often called the world’s rarest marine mammal, the vaquita is found only in Mexico’s northern Gulf of California. This small porpoise has suffered catastrophic population declines after becoming entangled in illegal fishing nets, particularly those used to catch totoaba fish. Scientists believe fewer than a dozen individuals remain in the wild, making every surviving animal crucial to the species’ future.