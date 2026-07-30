From Vaquita to Kakapo: 7 wildlife species fighting for their future

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The Earth is experiencing an unprecedented biodiversity crisis. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), thousands of species face the threat of extinction, largely due to human activities such as habitat destruction, climate change, pollution, poaching and illegal wildlife trade. While conservation efforts have helped bring some species back from the brink, many others continue to fight for survival.
Here are seven of the world’s most endangered animals and why protecting them matters.
Often called the world’s rarest marine mammal, the vaquita is found only in Mexico’s northern Gulf of California. This small porpoise has suffered catastrophic population declines after becoming entangled in illegal fishing nets, particularly those used to catch totoaba fish. Scientists believe fewer than a dozen individuals remain in the wild, making every surviving animal crucial to the species’ future.
The Javan rhino is among the rarest large mammals on Earth. Today, the entire wild population survives in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park. Although the species has slowly recovered from historical hunting, its limited range leaves it vulnerable to disease outbreaks, natural disasters, and habitat degradation.
Native to the temperate forests of the Russian Far East and northeastern China, the Amur leopard is one of the world’s rarest big cats. Decades of habitat loss, forest fires and poaching pushed the species close to extinction. Intensive conservation measures have helped stabilise numbers, but it remains critically endangered.
The Sunda tiger, found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, is the last surviving tiger subspecies native to the Sunda Islands. Expanding palm oil plantations, logging and human-wildlife conflict continue to shrink its forest home, increasing the risk of encounters with people.
Discovered as a distinct species only in 2017, the Tapanuli orangutan is the rarest great ape in the world. It inhabits a small forest ecosystem in northern Sumatra, where roads, mining and hydroelectric projects have fragmented its already tiny habitat.
Nicknamed the “Asian unicorn” because of how rarely it is seen, the saola lives in the Annamite Mountains of Vietnam and Laos. Since its scientific discovery in 1992, only a handful of confirmed sightings have been recorded. The species is primarily threatened by wire snares set for other wildlife.
Unlike most parrots, the kakapo cannot fly. Endemic to New Zealand, this nocturnal bird nearly vanished after invasive predators such as cats, rats and stoats were introduced to its islands. Intensive conservation, including predator-free sanctuaries and individual monitoring, has helped its population slowly increase.
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