From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers

Superheroes might fill our movies and comics, but nature has been making its own amazing creatures for millions of years. In oceans, forests, and even tiny worlds, some animals have abilities so incredible they seem almost made up: regeneration, invisibility, incredible strength, and even immortality. Here are 10 animals with natural abilities that could be called real-life superpowers.

1. Axolotl — the regeneration champion

While most animals can heal wounds, the axolotl can fully regenerate limbs, spinal cords, parts of the brain and even heart tissue without scarring. Scientists study this salamander in hopes of unlocking the secrets of human regeneration.

2. Mantis Shrimp — the fastest punch on the planet

The mantis shrimp’s club-like forelimbs strike with the acceleration of a bullet, creating underwater shockwaves that can shatter glass. It also has 16 types of photoreceptors, allowing it to see colours and light invisible to humans.