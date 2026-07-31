From crows to tigers: Animals that appear to seek revenge

We often like to believe that humans are unique in their ability to feel things like resentment or seek revenge. But if you’ve ever seen a crow harass someone or heard a story about a tiger stalking a poacher, you might wonder, can animals really hold a grudge?

It turns out that several species exhibit behaviour that resembles revenge. While scientists are cautious about labeling it outright (to avoid assigning human emotions too readily), some stories are difficult to ignore, and research supports many of them.

Crows are scary smart. In a study, researchers wore masks while catching and tagging crows. Years later, when those same masked people walked through the area, the birds recognised them and mobbed them. What’s more, they taught their young to do the same. The grudge became community knowledge. You hurt one, you might have an entire murder of crows after you.

Elephants

Elephants have famously long memories, and that’s not just a saying. They form tight social groups and feel deep connections to their herd. So when one of their own is hurt or killed, retaliation can follow.

There are documented cases of elephants attacking villages or safari vehicles after poaching incidents.

Primates

Among chimpanzees and other primates, social life can be as complicated as human office politics. If one chimp sides with another in a conflict, the “loser” may remember it and come back later for payback.

Scientists have observed chimpanzees forming alliances, switching sides, and punishing those they feel have wronged them. It mirrors human dynamics more than we’d care to admit.

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Tigers

In one of the most chilling examples, with even a book on the matter, a Siberian tiger that had been shot by a poacher reportedly tracked the man back to his cabin, destroyed it, waited for him, and killed him when he returned. The tiger even avoided eating its kill, suggesting it was settling a score. The story comes from multiple wildlife sources and has become legendary in conservation circles.

Buffalos

Cape buffaloes are known to attack hunters or predators long after a confrontation. There are tales of buffalo circling back hours later to trample a wounded lion or charging at the same person who previously harmed one of their own.

Cape buffalos are known to attack hunters or predators long after a confrontation. (file) Cape buffalos are known to attack hunters or predators long after a confrontation. (file)

Lions

Even lions have been observed engaging in behavior that resembles retaliation, particularly when their pride or cubs are threatened.

Wolves

In 2024, a series of wolf attacks in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, made headlines. While initially written off as a typical wildlife conflict, one forest officer, Gyan Prakash Singh, told Business Standard that wolves may have been responding to previous harm done to their pups or territory. He suggested they were “targeting” humans based on prior interactions, a possible form of revenge driven by stress or trauma.

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Octopuses

Not all “revenge” stories come from big mammals. At the New England Aquarium, an octopus named Truman became known for squirting water at a particular volunteer he disliked, even after being apart for weeks, according to The Guardian.

Camels

Camels, too, have been known to lash out at owners who mistreat them. The British publication reported that one camel reportedly attacked and killed its Indian owner after being tied up in the heat all day without water.

These examples may not be calculated revenge in the human sense, but they certainly suggest animals remember wrongs, and sometimes act on them.

Recently, there’s been buzz about orcas (killer whales) in the Atlantic ramming yachts. Some claimed it was revenge for past encounters, but marine scientists have largely dismissed this idea. According to research shared by The Sun, it’s more likely the whales were playing or learning from each other, not targeting people out of anger.

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While scientists are cautious about calling animal behaviour “revenge,” many species clearly remember negative experiences and may act accordingly. Whether it’s protecting their group, responding to pain, or reacting to threats, the lines between instinct and emotion start to blur.

At the very least, these stories remind us that animals are thinking, feeling beings, and they might remember more than we realise.

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