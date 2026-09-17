From 6 to 194: How Assam is bringing the pygmy hog back to the wild

A tiny wild pig that once teetered on the brink of extinction is slowly making its way back into Assam’s grasslands.

The pygmy hog (Porcula salvania), India’s only endemic wild pig and one of the world’s rarest mammals, has been at the centre of a decades-long conservation effort. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently posted about the effort on X, highlighting the species’ journey “From the brink of extinction to a new beginning in the wild.”

The numbers behind this comeback are striking: six pygmy hogs have become 194.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

From six animals to 194

The story began in 1996, when six pygmy hogs were captured from the Kuribeel grasslands of Manas National Park. They were brought into captivity as conservationists feared that the remaining wild population could disappear altogether. These six animals became the foundation of the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP).