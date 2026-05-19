Friendly dog breeds that get along well with cats

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Bringing a dog into a home with a cat can feel risky, especially given the long-standing stereotype of dogs and cats as natural rivals. However, certain dog breeds are naturally calmer, less prey-driven, and more adaptable around cats, making them ideal for multi-pet households. While every animal has its own personality, these breeds are generally known for coexisting peacefully with feline companions.
Here are seven dog breeds that are especially cat-friendly.
1. Golden Retriever
Known for their gentle and affectionate nature, Golden Retrievers are among the most family-friendly dogs in the world. They are patient, eager to please, and rarely aggressive, which helps them adapt well around cats. Their sociable temperament means they often see cats as companions rather than prey. Early introductions and supervised interactions can help build a calm relationship quickly.
2. Labrador Retriever
Labrador Retrievers are energetic and playful, but they are also famously friendly and adaptable. Labs tend to get along with both people and other animals, including cats. Because they are highly trainable, owners can teach them boundaries around smaller pets from an early age. Their non-confrontational nature often makes coexistence easier.
3. Beagle
Although Beagles are scent hounds with strong curiosity, they are pack-oriented dogs that generally enjoy company. This social nature can help them bond well with cats when raised together. Beagles thrive in environments where they are not left alone for long periods, making them more likely to seek companionship rather than conflict.
4. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
This small, affectionate breed is known for its calm and loving personality. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are usually gentle with smaller animals and less likely to intimidate cats. They enjoy cuddling, companionship, and relaxed indoor environments, making them excellent pets for quieter homes with feline residents.
5. Poodle
Poodles are highly intelligent and emotionally perceptive dogs. Whether toy, miniature or standard-sized, they are generally easy to train and adapt well to household routines. Their intelligence allows them to learn respectful behaviour around cats quickly. They also tend to be less impulsive than some high-prey-drive breeds.
6. Basset Hound
Basset Hounds are famously laid-back dogs with low aggression levels. Their slow-moving, relaxed nature often makes them less threatening to cats. Because they are not overly energetic or territorial, cats may also feel more comfortable around them compared to more excitable breeds.
7. Boxer
Boxers may appear intimidating due to their muscular build, but they are often playful, loyal, and surprisingly gentle with other pets. When properly trained and socialised, Boxers can develop strong bonds with cats and become protective companions within the household.