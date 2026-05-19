Friendly dog breeds that get along well with cats

Bringing a dog into a home with a cat can feel risky, especially given the long-standing stereotype of dogs and cats as natural rivals. However, certain dog breeds are naturally calmer, less prey-driven, and more adaptable around cats, making them ideal for multi-pet households. While every animal has its own personality, these breeds are generally known for coexisting peacefully with feline companions.

Here are seven dog breeds that are especially cat-friendly.

1. Golden Retriever

Known for their gentle and affectionate nature, Golden Retrievers are among the most family-friendly dogs in the world. They are patient, eager to please, and rarely aggressive, which helps them adapt well around cats. Their sociable temperament means they often see cats as companions rather than prey. Early introductions and supervised interactions can help build a calm relationship quickly.