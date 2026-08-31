Fox-faced and fruit-loving: What makes this Indian bat so unique

The Indian flying fox is one of India’s largest bat species. With its fox-like face, broad wings and habit of hanging upside down from trees, it is easy to see how it got its distinctive name. But unlike many bats that feed on insects, the Indian flying fox is primarily a fruit-eating bat and plays an important ecological role.

Wildlife photographer and conservationist Indrajit Ghorpade explains what makes this often misunderstood animal unique.

One of India’s larger bats

“The Indian flying fox is one of the largest bats, and it is very useful in seed propagation,” says Ghorpade. As the bats feed on fruits, they can carry and disperse seeds over considerable distances. This makes them important to vegetation regeneration and spread.