Four new species, one pop star: The new insect genus named after Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has inspired millions of fans with her music. Now, the pop star has an unusual new honour: several newly described plant-eating insects from Australia have been named after her and her albums.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, described 12 new species of plant bugs in a paper published in the journal Insect Systematics and Evolution. One of the newly identified genera has been named Swiftiephylus, combining “Swiftie”, the popular term for Swift’s fans, with “Phylus”, a name commonly used for this group of insects.

Four species have names inspired by the singer and her music: Swiftiephylus taylorae, Swiftiephylus amator, Swiftiephylus intrepidus and Swiftiephylus poetorum. Their names are Latin versions of “Taylor”, “lover”, “fearless” and “poets”, respectively, referring to Swift and her albums Lover, Fearless and The Tortured Poets Department.