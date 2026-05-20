Flamingos to cranes: India’s most bird-rich lakes

India’s lakes and wetlands are not just scenic escapes — they are thriving ecosystems that attract thousands of resident and migratory birds every year. From Himalayan high-altitude lakes to peaceful southern backwaters, these destinations offer unforgettable wildlife experiences for birdwatchers, photographers, and nature enthusiasts.

Chilika Lake, Odisha

Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon is one of India’s most celebrated birding destinations. Every winter, Chilika becomes home to lakhs of migratory birds arriving from Siberia, Central Asia, and beyond. Visitors can spot flamingos, pelicans, herons, and sea eagles here.

Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

Also known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the finest bird sanctuaries in the world. Its wetlands and lakes attract hundreds of bird species, including painted storks, spoonbills, cranes, and ducks.