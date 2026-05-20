Flamingos to cranes: India’s most bird-rich lakes

These lakes are where nature, water, and birdlife come alive.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 20, 2026 04:57 PM IST
Chilika LakeChilika Lake (Photo: Website/Odishatourism.gov)
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India’s lakes and wetlands are not just scenic escapes — they are thriving ecosystems that attract thousands of resident and migratory birds every year. From Himalayan high-altitude lakes to peaceful southern backwaters, these destinations offer unforgettable wildlife experiences for birdwatchers, photographers, and nature enthusiasts.

Chilika Lake, Odisha

Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon is one of India’s most celebrated birding destinations. Every winter, Chilika becomes home to lakhs of migratory birds arriving from Siberia, Central Asia, and beyond. Visitors can spot flamingos, pelicans, herons, and sea eagles here.

Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

Also known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the finest bird sanctuaries in the world. Its wetlands and lakes attract hundreds of bird species, including painted storks, spoonbills, cranes, and ducks.

Loktak Lake, Manipur

Famous for its floating phumdis (vegetation islands), Loktak Lake is a unique ecological wonder. It supports a wide variety of water birds and is especially attractive during migratory seasons.

Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan

India’s largest inland salt lake transforms into a pink paradise when thousands of flamingos arrive here. The lake’s surreal landscape and massive bird gatherings make it a dream destination for wildlife photographers.

Migratory birds at Chilika lake Migratory birds at Chilika lake (Photo: Wikipedia)

Vembanad Lake, Kerala

Kerala’s largest lake is famous not only for its backwaters but also for its rich birdlife. Kingfishers, cormorants, darters, and migratory ducks are commonly spotted around the wetlands and mangroves.

Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujarat

This vast wetland near Ahmedabad is one of Gujarat’s top birdwatching hotspots. During winter, visitors can witness flamingos, pelicans, avocets, and many species of migratory ducks.

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Tso Moriri, Ladakh

Located high in the Himalayas, Tsomoriri offers beautiful landscapes and rare bird sightings. Black-necked cranes, bar-headed geese, and brown-headed gulls are among the species seen around this pristine lake.

Lake Tso Moriri is located at 4,522 meter in Ladakh (Photo: Wikipedia)

Pulicat Lake, Tamil Nadu

This coastal lagoon is especially known for flamingos, gulls, pelicans, and painted storks during the migratory season.

Pong Dam Lake, Himachal Pradesh

This man-made reservoir is internationally recognised for bird conservation. Bar-headed geese, northern pintails, and river terns are among the many birds seen here.

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