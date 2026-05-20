Flamingos to cranes: India’s most bird-rich lakes

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
India’s lakes and wetlands are not just scenic escapes — they are thriving ecosystems that attract thousands of resident and migratory birds every year. From Himalayan high-altitude lakes to peaceful southern backwaters, these destinations offer unforgettable wildlife experiences for birdwatchers, photographers, and nature enthusiasts.
Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon is one of India’s most celebrated birding destinations. Every winter, Chilika becomes home to lakhs of migratory birds arriving from Siberia, Central Asia, and beyond. Visitors can spot flamingos, pelicans, herons, and sea eagles here.
Also known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the finest bird sanctuaries in the world. Its wetlands and lakes attract hundreds of bird species, including painted storks, spoonbills, cranes, and ducks.
Famous for its floating phumdis (vegetation islands), Loktak Lake is a unique ecological wonder. It supports a wide variety of water birds and is especially attractive during migratory seasons.
India’s largest inland salt lake transforms into a pink paradise when thousands of flamingos arrive here. The lake’s surreal landscape and massive bird gatherings make it a dream destination for wildlife photographers.
Kerala’s largest lake is famous not only for its backwaters but also for its rich birdlife. Kingfishers, cormorants, darters, and migratory ducks are commonly spotted around the wetlands and mangroves.
This vast wetland near Ahmedabad is one of Gujarat’s top birdwatching hotspots. During winter, visitors can witness flamingos, pelicans, avocets, and many species of migratory ducks.
Located high in the Himalayas, Tsomoriri offers beautiful landscapes and rare bird sightings. Black-necked cranes, bar-headed geese, and brown-headed gulls are among the species seen around this pristine lake.
This coastal lagoon is especially known for flamingos, gulls, pelicans, and painted storks during the migratory season.
This man-made reservoir is internationally recognised for bird conservation. Bar-headed geese, northern pintails, and river terns are among the many birds seen here.