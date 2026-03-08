Meet Fancy, the oldest living horse in the world and a Guinness World Record holder

At 37 years old, most horses are long retired from active life. But Fancy isn’t just enjoying her senior years — she’s officially the world’s oldest living horse. Recently recognised by Guinness World Records, the Virginia-based Quarter Horse earned the title at 37 and is set to turn 38 in April 2026. For context, the average lifespan of a horse is between 25 and 30 years, making Fancy’s age especially remarkable.

Her story is even more touching because of her lifelong bond with owner Paige Blumer, who was just eight when she first met the horse. She then named it Josey Wales at a training barn near her home. “She had this very motherly energy,” Blumer recalled while speaking to the Washington Post. “I just always felt like she was going to take care of me.” The two even share the same birthday — April 1.