Meet Fancy, the oldest living horse in the world and a Guinness World Record holder

At 37 years old, most horses are long retired from active life. But Fancy isn’t just enjoying her senior years — she’s officially the world’s oldest living horse. Recently recognised by Guinness World Records, the Virginia-based Quarter Horse earned the title at 37 and is set to turn 38 in April 2026. For context, the average lifespan of a horse is between 25 and 30 years, making Fancy’s age especially remarkable.
Her story is even more touching because of her lifelong bond with owner Paige Blumer, who was just eight when she first met the horse. She then named it Josey Wales at a training barn near her home. “She had this very motherly energy,” Blumer recalled while speaking to the Washington Post. “I just always felt like she was going to take care of me.” The two even share the same birthday — April 1.
When the horse was put up for sale in 2000, Blumer begged her parents to buy her. They surprised her that June, and she promptly renamed her “Fancy,” saying she was “too fancy to be called anything else.”
Over the next 25 years, the pair grew up together, competing in equestrian events and forming a deep connection. Horses are highly social, intelligent animals known for strong memory and emotional awareness — traits that often allow them to form lasting bonds with their caretakers.
It wasn’t until a family member suggested applying for a record that Blumer realised Fancy might be the oldest living horse. The previous record-holder was 36. With official documentation from the American Quarter Horse Association, her application was approved.
Fancy now lives at a retirement farm just minutes from Blumer’s home. She hasn’t been ridden in years and faces age-related challenges, including equine Cushing’s disease — a common endocrine disorder in older horses — and near blindness. Despite this, she continues to thrive with careful nutrition, regular veterinary check-ups and specialised hoof care.
Blumer, who works in veterinary care, credits that consistent attention for Fancy’s longevity. She recently adopted a senior donkey named Rosie to keep her company. Blumer hopes Fancy’s recognition sends a message: with proper care, horses can live long, comfortable lives well beyond their riding years. “A horse’s useful life is not just for being ridden,” she said. “They have so much more purpose and so much more worth.”
At nearly 38, Fancy may hold a world record — but to Blumer, she’s simply family.
