Experts explain why ‘Thai Mangur’ fish is hazardous to human health

The concerns around Thai Mangur, the banned catfish in India since 2000, are no longer limited to food habits or fish markets. Experts believe that the controversial fish poses a dual threat, one to India’s aquatic ecosystems and another to public health.

According to Indrajit Ghorpade, Thai Mangur is not just another commercially farmed species, but an aggressive invasive fish that can severely disrupt ecological balance.

“Thai Mangur is an aggressive invasive species. All invasive species are detrimental to the ecosystem and affect ecological balance,” Ghorpade said.

How invasive fish are harming Indian ecosystems

Over the years, several non-native species, such as Nile Tilapia, carp, and catfish, were introduced into India for commercial aquaculture because they grow quickly, survive in harsh conditions, and are relatively easy to cultivate. However,Ghorpade warns that these very traits have now turned them into ecological threats.