Everything you need to know about ligers — the extraordinary lion-tiger hybrid

What happens when two of the world’s most powerful big cats cross paths? You get a liger — a rare hybrid that combines traits of both a lion and a tiger, often growing even larger than either parent.

With lion-like features, tiger stripes, and a size that can seem almost unbelievable, ligers have fascinated animal lovers for decades. But behind the wow factor lies a more complicated story about genetics, captivity, and ethics.

First, what exactly is a liger?

A liger is the offspring of a male lion and a female tiger (tigress). Because lions and tigers belong to the same genus — Panthera — they are genetically similar enough to produce offspring.