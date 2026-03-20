Everything about the Kākāpō: The world’s heaviest parrot that forgot how to fly

Meet kakapo — the chubby, flightless parrot from New Zealand with a surprisingly quirky love life.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 20, 2026 01:00 AM IST
parrotKakapo is a unique, critically endangered New Zealand parrot known as the world's only flightless, heaviest, and nocturnal parrot (Image: WIkimedia commons)
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Imagine a parrot that smells slightly sweet, waddles like a tiny green bowling ball, climbs trees but can’t fly, and only looks for love every few years. Meet the kakapo, one of the world’s strangest — and most charming — birds.

Native to New Zealand, the kakapo is the world’s only flightless parrot and also the heaviest parrot species on Earth. Adults can weigh up to four kilograms, giving them a round, fluffy appearance that has earned them affectionate nicknames like “moss chicken.”

A parrot that prefers the night

Unlike most parrots, kakapo are nocturnal. During the day, they hide in dense forests and come out at night to feed on leaves, fruit, seeds, and bark.

Their feathers are a beautiful mottled green and yellow, perfectly camouflaging them among moss and foliage. Up close, they have an almost owl-like face with soft whisker-like feathers around their beak — giving them a permanently curious expression.

Built for climbing, not flying

Millions of years ago, New Zealand had very few land predators, so birds didn’t always need to fly to escape danger. Over time, the kakapo evolved into a bird that climbs trees rather than flies.

They use their strong legs and beaks to scramble up branches. When it’s time to come down, they simply spread their wings and glide or parachute to the ground.

The most unusual dating strategy ever

If the kakapo’s lifestyle sounds unusual, its love life is even stranger.

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Male kakapo perform an elaborate mating ritual called “booming.” During the breeding season, they dig bowl-shaped hollows in the ground and produce deep, booming calls that can travel kilometres through the forest at night.

Females follow the sound to choose a mate — but this only happens every two to four years, when certain forest fruits grow in abundance.

parrot Kakopos live for roughly 50–65 years, making them one of the longest-living birds (Image: Gemini)
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A bird that nearly disappeared

By the late 20th century, the kākāpō had become critically endangered. When humans arrived in New Zealand, they brought predators such as cats, rats, and stoats — animals the slow, ground-dwelling parrot had never evolved to defend against.

At one point, fewer than 50 birds remained.

Today, the New Zealand Department of Conservation runs an intensive recovery programme. Every kākāpō is named, monitored, and protected on predator-free islands. Conservationists even track their health and breeding using modern technology.

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A conservation success story

Thanks to decades of careful work, the population has slowly grown. The kākāpō is still extremely rare, but it is now considered one of the world’s most hopeful conservation stories.

Each hatched chick is celebrated globally — proof that even the most unusual creatures can survive with the right protection.

And perhaps that’s why people love the kākāpō so much. It’s clumsy, quirky, a little awkward — and completely unforgettable.

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