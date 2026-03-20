Everything about the Kākāpō: The world’s heaviest parrot that forgot how to fly

Kakapo is a unique, critically endangered New Zealand parrot known as the world's only flightless, heaviest, and nocturnal parrot (Image: WIkimedia commons)

Imagine a parrot that smells slightly sweet, waddles like a tiny green bowling ball, climbs trees but can’t fly, and only looks for love every few years. Meet the kakapo, one of the world’s strangest — and most charming — birds.

Native to New Zealand, the kakapo is the world’s only flightless parrot and also the heaviest parrot species on Earth. Adults can weigh up to four kilograms, giving them a round, fluffy appearance that has earned them affectionate nicknames like “moss chicken.”

A parrot that prefers the night

Unlike most parrots, kakapo are nocturnal. During the day, they hide in dense forests and come out at night to feed on leaves, fruit, seeds, and bark.