Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool

When we think about hearing, we usually picture ears. But for elephants, the largest land animals on Earth, listening involves their whole bodies. Besides using their big ears, elephants can pick up sound vibrations through their feet. This helps them notice distant calls, oncoming storms, and even threats from far away. This unique skill is important for their survival, communication, and social life.

How elephants hear without ears

Elephants make and respond to low-frequency sounds called infrasound, which humans cannot hear. These deep rumbles can travel several kilometres through the air and even farther underground.

According to wildlife researchers, when an elephant makes a low-frequency call, the sound not only moves through the air but also travels as seismic vibrations through the earth. Elephants sense these vibrations using special sensory cells in their feet, especially in the fat pads on their soles.