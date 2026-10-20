Why elephant herds are led by grandmothers, not the youngest females

In the wild, elephants live in tight-knit families. Interestingly, the oldest females—the grandmothers—lead them. These wise matriarchs aren’t just figureheads; they guide their herds using decades of experience, memory, and emotional intelligence.

Unlike human societies that often celebrate youth, elephant families trust age. The matriarch is usually the eldest female. She remembers where the waterholes are during droughts, how to avoid danger, and how to bring everyone safely through tough times. Her instincts and long memory are key to the herd’s survival.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.