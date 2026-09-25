Giant eyes, 360-degree vision and lightning-fast reflexes: Why dragonflies are remarkable hunters

If you’ve ever had a close encounter with a dragonfly, you probably noticed one thing right away: those enormous eyes. They take up most of the insect’s head, and for good reason: when it comes to vision, dragonflies are in a league of their own.

But why exactly are their eyes so big? The answer comes down to survival, and some truly incredible evolutionary design.

One of the most impressive things about dragonflies is that they can see in almost every direction at once. Their huge, rounded eyes give them nearly 360 degrees of vision, meaning they can spot prey, predators, or potential mates from almost any angle.