Early signs of ticks and fleas in dogs that are easy to miss

Ticks and fleas are among the most common parasites affecting dogs, and catching them early is crucial to keeping pets healthy and comfortable. These tiny pests can cause intense itching and lead to skin infections, allergic reactions, and, in some cases, transmit serious diseases to both pets and humans. Many dog owners may not realise that subtle changes in behaviour or appearance can signal an infestation until it has already progressed.

Recognising early signs can make a huge difference in managing ticks and fleas before they cause more severe health issues. Knowing what to look for allows pet owners to act quickly, consult a veterinarian, and prevent further complications.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To gain expert guidance on identifying and responding to ticks and fleas promptly, we spoke to a veterinarian.

What are the earliest signs that a dog might have ticks or fleas, even before visible parasites appear?

Dr Deepraj Prajapati, senior veterinarian at RD Pet Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar, tells indianexpress.com, “One of the earliest indicators is persistent itching, especially around the ears, neck, belly, tail base, and between the toes. Pet owners may also notice small red bumps on the skin, mild hair thinning, or tiny black specks in the fur, often called flea dirt, which is actually flea droppings. Dogs with light fur may show skin irritation more clearly. Another early sign is increased sensitivity when certain areas are touched during grooming or petting.”

How subtle changes in a dog’s behaviour can indicate the presence of ticks or fleas

According to Dr Prajapati, behavioural changes are often the first clue. Dogs may scratch repeatedly, chew at their skin, or lick specific spots more frequently than usual. Some dogs become restless or have difficulty settling down, particularly at night when flea activity tends to increase.

“Head shaking, rubbing against furniture, or sudden grooming episodes can also signal discomfort caused by parasites attaching to the skin. These behaviours usually appear before pet owners are able to spot ticks or fleas directly,” notes Dr Prajapati.

Once early symptoms are noticed, what steps should pet owners take to effectively treat and prevent ticks and fleas?

Pet owners should begin by carefully checking the dog’s coat and skin, Dr Prajapati says, especially hidden areas such as under the collar, inside the ears, between toes, and around the tail.

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Consulting a veterinarian promptly is important to confirm the infestation and start appropriate treatment, which may include topical anti-parasite medications, oral treatments, medicated shampoos, or tick removal if required.

‘It is equally important to clean the dog’s bedding, vacuum carpets and furniture, and maintain regular grooming. Preventive tick and flea control recommended by a veterinarian should be continued year-round to avoid reinfestation and reduce the risk of skin infections or tick borne diseases,” suggests Dr Prajapati.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.