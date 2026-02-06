Doctors of the wild: How these five animals mastered medicine

This behaviour—known as zoopharmacognosy—shows how instinct, evolution, and observation help animals survive without doctors (Photo: AI)

Humans aren’t the only ones who know how to heal themselves. In the wild, animals have been observed selecting certain plants, insects, and even minerals to treat infections, alleviate pain, and prevent disease. This behaviour, called zoopharmacognosy, shows how instinct, evolution, and learning help animals survive without doctors or pharmacies.

Let’s look at five animals that have learned how to treat themselves.

1. Chimpanzees

A chimpanzee (Photo: Wikipedia) A chimpanzee (Photo: Wikipedia)

Chimpanzees in Africa have been observed chewing the bitter leaves of Vernonia amygdalina when they are ill. These leaves have antiparasitic and antibacterial effects. Healthy chimpanzees usually avoid the plant because it tastes bad, but sick ones seek it out, suggesting they use it deliberately rather than by chance.