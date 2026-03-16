Half-awake, fully armed: Why crocodiles never truly ‘switch off’

We’ve all heard the saying “sleeping with one eye open” — usually about someone who’s cautious, alert, or just plain paranoid. But for crocodiles, it’s not a metaphor. It’s real. These ancient reptiles can — and often do — rest with one eye wide open. At first glance, it seems eerie. But dig a little deeper, and it’s one of the most fascinating adaptations in the animal kingdom.

So what’s really going on? Are crocodiles ever fully asleep? And how does this behaviour help them survive?

Back in 2015, scientists from La Trobe University in Australia and the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology studied young saltwater crocodiles in a lab setting. When they introduced a person or another crocodile into the room, they observed something incredible: the crocs would lie still, appearing to rest — but one eye remained open and was always facing the “intruder”.