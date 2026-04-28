Discover the animals that build the most intricate nests

When we think of nests, birds are usually the first to come to mind. However, the natural world is full of surprising architects. Nesting is not just about shelter; it is closely tied to survival. These structures provide protection from predators, regulate temperature, and offer a safe environment for raising offspring. In many species, nest-building also reflects intelligence, adaptability, and instinct.

From the water-bound lodges of beavers to the leafy platforms across habitats, several animals build intricate nests for shelter, protection, and raising their young. Here are seven fascinating animals that take nest-building to another level:

1. Beavers

Beavers are among nature’s most skilled builders. They construct lodges using sticks, mud, and stones, often in the middle of ponds or rivers. These nests are designed with underwater entrances to keep predators out and maintain warmth during winter.