How Delhi winter can affect your cat’s health

Delhi’s winter cold and poor air quality can affect cats, particularly kittens, senior cats and those with existing health problems. (AI generated image)

As Delhi prepares for winter, our furry friends deserve some attention too. Falling temperatures, smog, and closed windows can together affect a cat’s comfort and respiratory health. Dr Deepraj Prajapati, Senior Veterinarian at RD Pet Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, says, “While cats can generally tolerate a mild drop in temperature better than humans, prolonged exposure to cold can still become a concern, particularly for kittens, senior cats, underweight cats and those with underlying illnesses.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.