How Delhi winter can affect your cat’s health

Delhi’s winter brings more than low temperatures for cats. A veterinarian explains how cold, smog, closed windows and indoor pollutants can affect their health and what owners can do.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Delhi’s winter cold and poor air quality can affect cats, particularly kittens, senior cats and those with existing health problems.Delhi’s winter cold and poor air quality can affect cats, particularly kittens, senior cats and those with existing health problems. (AI generated image)
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As Delhi prepares for winter, our furry friends deserve some attention too. Falling temperatures, smog, and closed windows can together affect a cat’s comfort and respiratory health. Dr Deepraj Prajapati, Senior Veterinarian at RD Pet Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, says, “While cats can generally tolerate a mild drop in temperature better than humans, prolonged exposure to cold can still become a concern, particularly for kittens, senior cats, underweight cats and those with underlying illnesses.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How does the cold weather affect cats:

During winter, the combination of low temperatures, poor air quality in Delhi, and prolonged indoor confinement can create several problems for cats.

Here’s what Dr Prajapati mentions:

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  • Cold weather can make cats less active and lead them to seek warm, enclosed spaces.
  • Prolonged exposure to very low temperatures can lead to hypothermia, with signs such as persistent shivering, lethargy, weakness, cold ears and paws, and in severe cases, altered consciousness.
  • Smog is an additional concern in Delhi because cats have relatively small airways and spend a significant amount of time close to the ground, where some pollutants and particulate matter can accumulate.
  • Poor air quality can irritate the respiratory tract and may lead to coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, nasal discharge or increased breathing difficulty, particularly in cats with existing respiratory conditions such as asthma.
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What can cat owners do?

Owners can make winter more comfortable for cats by simple measures like providing warm bedding, maintaining a consistent indoor temperature, keeping cats hydrated and continuing normal feeding and grooming routines.

Warm bedding, controlled indoor temperatures and protection from heavy smog can help cats stay comfortable during winter. Warm bedding, controlled indoor temperatures and protection from heavy smog can help cats stay comfortable during winter. (Image Source: Pexels)

Apart from these, Dr Prajapati suggests some other ways to help cats during this time

  • Use heating devices carefully, as cats can suffer burns if they sleep too close to them.
  • On days when pollution levels are particularly high, restrict outdoor access and keep windows closed.
  • Indoor air quality also deserves attention because keeping the house closed throughout winter can reduce ventilation. Smoke from incense sticks, cigarettes, candles, mosquito repellents and strong cleaning products can further irritate a cat’s respiratory system.
  • They should also monitor changes in appetite, activity, breathing and behaviour rather than assuming that increased sleeping is simply a normal winter response.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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