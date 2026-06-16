Dead or alive, cockroaches can trigger allergies: What you must know

Can you really be allergic to cockroaches? (Image: ChatGPT)

Most people fear cockroaches because, well, they are cockroaches. But what if the real danger wasn’t the creepy crawlies themselves, but their dead versions?

Bangalore-based Comedian and storyteller Vernon JR recently shared a bizarre anecdote on Instagram, recalling how he discovered that he was allergic not to live cockroaches, but dead ones.

“Apparently, when cockroaches die, they release some sort of gas that I’m allergic to,” Vernon said in the video.

The story gets even wilder, when he shares that during immunotherapy, he suffered an anaphylactic reaction after receiving a higher dose. The comedian joked that his home is the safest place for cockroaches, since he can’t kill them.