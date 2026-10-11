Crested ibis: How the endangered bird is making a comeback in Japan

Japan has released nine endangered crested ibises into the wild in Ishikawa Prefecture, marking only the second such release on Honshu, the country’s main island. The move is part of a long-running effort to bring back a bird that became extinct in the wild in Japan and expand its habitat beyond Sado Island. The latest release follows the return of 18 ibises to the wild in the same prefecture earlier this year.

The crested ibis, known as toki in Japan, has a complicated conservation history. Once found across parts of Japan and wider East Asia, the bird declined because of overhunting, habitat loss and agricultural practices, including pesticide use. Japan’s native population eventually disappeared, with the last Japanese crested ibis dying in 2003. A captive-breeding programme supported by crested ibises donated by China helped turn the situation around.