Why your cat sits on your laptop, and your dog steals the newspaper

You’ve just settled in to tackle that urgent work email when a familiar furry silhouette appears. Before you can finish typing, your cat has transformed your keyboard into their personal throne, or your dog has flopped directly onto the newspaper you were reading. Sound familiar?

This seemingly absurd behaviour isn’t just your pet being difficult; it’s actually a complex cocktail of instinct, affection, and a dash of territorial scheming. When your pet parks itself on your laptop or reading material, it’s engaging in behaviours that have been hardwired into it for millennia.

The territorial takeover

According to BBC Science Focus Magazine, the real attraction of your laptop to cats is scent — specifically, the scent you regularly deposit there. Dr David Sands, an expert in animal psychology, explains that while humans can’t detect it, cats can smell their owners “all over the keyboard.” But there’s a twist: they’re not just enjoying your scent, they may be plotting to replace it.