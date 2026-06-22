Why your cat sits on your laptop, and your dog steals the newspaper

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You’ve just settled in to tackle that urgent work email when a familiar furry silhouette appears. Before you can finish typing, your cat has transformed your keyboard into their personal throne, or your dog has flopped directly onto the newspaper you were reading. Sound familiar?
This seemingly absurd behaviour isn’t just your pet being difficult; it’s actually a complex cocktail of instinct, affection, and a dash of territorial scheming. When your pet parks itself on your laptop or reading material, it’s engaging in behaviours that have been hardwired into it for millennia.
According to BBC Science Focus Magazine, the real attraction of your laptop to cats is scent — specifically, the scent you regularly deposit there. Dr David Sands, an expert in animal psychology, explains that while humans can’t detect it, cats can smell their owners “all over the keyboard.” But there’s a twist: they’re not just enjoying your scent, they may be plotting to replace it.
Sands suggests, “It’s more probable your cat wants to deposit its own scent and supplant yours. It’s all about ownership – by doing this, your cat is effectively saying ‘I own you!’” This behaviour taps into scent marking, a fundamental form of animal communication.
Mammals use scent marking primarily to establish territory ownership, though it also serves various social functions depending on the species.
There’s a simpler explanation at play, too: jealousy. Or more accurately, resource competition, where the resource is you.
According to Reader’s Digest, certified cat behaviour consultant Marilyn Krieger explains that many cats sit on keyboards because they’re near their favourite person and can be at the centre of their attention. “Usually, people reinforce the behaviour by petting the cat and/or talking with him. Cats quickly learn that when they sit on the keyboard, they get what they want: attention,” she says.
Cats are skilled at sensing energy, and when you’re staring at your laptop, your energy is directed at the screen. The more you concentrate, becoming quieter, stiller, with narrowed eyes, the more your cat recognises these behaviours. According to an article published on PetMD, veterinarian Jean Hofve states that cats observe these hunter-like postures and feel compelled to investigate what has captured your focus so completely.
For dogs, the paper-sitting phenomenon works similarly. According to dog trainer Sian Lawley-Rudd ethical dog trainer and trauma-informed coach from Lavender Garden Animal Services, ripping and sitting on things is a natural outlet. “It taps into instincts around foraging, dissecting, and exploring different textures, and paper gives them instant, satisfying feedback. It tears easily, it makes noise, and the end result looks like they’ve really ‘achieved’ something,” she tells Kinship.
Let’s not overlook the practical: your devices are toasty.
Cats have a thermoneutral zone between 85-100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why they’re always lounging in sunbeams or on warm laptops.
Your computer, humming away with its processor working overtime, creates the perfect heated bed. According to Cats.com, the warmth of keyboards, combined with the sounds and movements of screens and mice, makes these devices irresistible.
The newspaper phenomenon is equally fascinating. Animals are drawn to items that have your scent, represent novelty in their environment, or provide interesting textures. That freshly opened newspaper on the floor? It’s a triple threat: it smells like you’ve touched it, it’s new and crinkly, and it’s taking up space in their territory.
Frankie Jackson, a certified trainer and canine behaviour consultant at Canine Counselling, tells Kinship, “Puppies, in particular, explore their world with their mouths, so shredding can start as curiosity and become a habit if it’s rewarding (sic).” She adds, ““Often this happens if the owner accidentally reinforces the behaviour by chasing, yelling, or even picking the puppy up — all of those things are attention, and attention is a great reinforcer even when we intend it to do the opposite.”